Turkmenistan, FAO launch privatization and soil management projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 6. A roundtable discussion in Ashgabat has launched a two-year project on sustainable agricultural soil management, organized jointly by the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Trend reports.

The initiative is strategically formulated to enhance and propagate optimal methodologies in soil stewardship nationwide.



The gathering convened a consortium of experts from the Ministry of Agriculture, personnel from the Land Resources Service and agrochemical laboratories, delegates from research institutes, officials from the Ministry of Environmental Protection, and stakeholders from farmers' associations.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has been steadily introducing modern technologies in land management. Among the key initiatives supported by FAO are the Global Soil Doctors Programme, which trains specialists in soil diagnostics and has already piloted field training in the Dashoguz region, and the CACILM-2 project on integrated natural resource management, which introduced erosion and salinization control technologies.

The CACILM-2 initiative (Central Asian Countries Initiative for Land Management Phase 2) represented a collaborative effort between FAO and GEF, aimed at enhancing the scalability of Integrated Natural Resources Management (INRM) across the agricultural landscapes of Central Asia and Turkey, particularly those impacted by drought and salinity challenges. Initiated in 2018, the initiative sought to operationalize sustainable land management (SLM) methodologies, enhance the adaptive capacity of rural communities in response to climate variability, mitigate desertification processes, and optimize resource utilization efficiency.

