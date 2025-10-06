State budget revenues exceed forecasts in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues for the first nine months of the year exceeded forecasts, reaching nearly 29.2 billion manat, supported by strong collections from taxes, property services, and transfers from the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ).
