Uzbekistan sees growth in international reserves amid rising gold price

Economy Materials 6 October 2025 07:30 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 6. In the first half of 2025, Uzbekistan’s international reserve assets in foreign currency rose by $913.1 million, Trend reports, citing the country’s Central Bank.

Furthermore, propelled by a substantial escalation in worldwide gold valuations, the aggregate international reserves as of July 1, 2025, experienced an uptick of approximately $7.4 billion relative to the onset of the fiscal year, culminating in a total of $48.5 billion.

Concurrently, the aggregate quantum of residents’ foreign currency holdings escalated by $12.1 billion (13 percent), whereas external obligations surged by $8.9 billion (11 percent) relative to the commencement of the fiscal year.

Simultaneously, during the initial semester of 2025, Uzbekistan's foreign liabilities escalated by $8.1 billion, surpassing the $72 billion threshold.

