ADA University rolls out presentation of Azerbaijan Urban Campaign (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ The Azerbaijan Urban Campaign, implemented as part of the 13th World Urbanization Forum (WUF13), was launched at ADA University, Trend reports.

The initiative is being implemented by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in collaboration with the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

The campaign encompasses critical domains including urban infrastructure optimization, residential solutions, eco-centric development paradigms, and climate mitigation strategies. It also integrates a spectrum of engagement platforms such as symposiums, expert panels, scholarly investigations, immersive camps, cultural festivals, showcase exhibitions, and community-centric athletic events.



These initiatives endeavor to catalyze sustainable and inclusive urban development paradigms while fortifying both local and global synergies.

UN-Habitat invites governments, the private sector, civil society, non-governmental organizations, youth, academia and the media to join the campaign and contribute to achieving the goal of creating safe and sustainable cities for all.

