Iran unearths new treasure trove of oil and gas resources

New oil and gas reservoirs have been discovered in the Pazan field in southern Iran, increasing gas reserves by 10 trillion cubic feet. Exploration recently resumed after an eight-year pause, revealing at least 200 million barrels of crude oil. Production is expected to start within 40 months, with potential output comparable to the first phase of the South Pars gas field.

