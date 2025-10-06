Iran urges countries to resist implementing snapback sanctions mechanism – spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ Iran has called on all countries to refrain from implementing the decision of the European trio regarding the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism, which envisages the restoration of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, said the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that Iran is hoping that all nations, especially those close to home and on good terms, will steer clear of taking this unlawful leap.

Responding to a question about Türkiye’s recent actions related to UN sanctions on Iran, the Iranian official said that Türkiye’s notification to implement provisions of the Security Council’s terminated resolutions is unnecessary.

“All the grounds for the European trio’s step to restore the expired resolutions are illegal. None of the institutions or companies named in Türkiye’s notice hold property or financial accounts in Türkiye. He also said that Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization has clearly stated that none of its assets or accounts have been frozen," he added.

Recently, Turkish media reported that after the “snapback” mechanism was set in motion, the financial noose tightened around Türkiye, targeting 20 Iranian nationals and 18 entities, including the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and Bank Sepah.

