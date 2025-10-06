Iran rejects European trio’s demands on snapback mechanism as illogical

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ Iran considers the conditions set by the European trio (the UK, France, and Germany) regarding the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism to restore UN Security Council sanctions against Iran to be illogical, said the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that the three conditions proposed to prevent the activation of the Snapback mechanism, including Iran negotiating with the US, which is not a participant in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are unjustifiable.

“Iran has initiated talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under its safeguards obligations in line with its national interests. The agreement reached represented a new mechanism for cooperation between Iran and the IAEA and was positively received by the agency. Although the European triple initially welcomed this agreement, they later rejected it,” he said.

Baghaei added that diplomacy remains open and Iran will continue to use all available means to safeguard its national interests, though experience shows that minimal diplomacy with the European triple in this form is ineffective.

On September 26, the UN Security Council convened to review the draft resolution submitted by Russia and China aimed at extending the term of Resolution 2231 and blocking the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism. The vote saw four members in favor, nine opposed, and two abstentions. As a result, starting September 28, the Security Council’s resolutions targeting Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

