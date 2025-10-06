Türkiye's public health emergency preparedness project nears completion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ World Bank-funded project aimed at improving Türkiye's readiness for and handling of public health emergencies is set to conclude by the end of October 2025, Trend reports.

The initiative, fully financed with $250 million by the WB, focuses on enhancing the country’s vaccine production capacity and rapid threat detection.

The project, named “Türkiye Public Health Emergency Preparedness,” will support vaccine manufacturing through equipment funding and technical assistance while addressing public health risks from infectious diseases, climate change, and natural disasters.

According to the report, these measures will improve disease surveillance, strengthen emergency response capabilities, and increase access to domestically produced vaccines, benefiting the population and positively impacting the economy and social welfare.

