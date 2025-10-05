Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 5

Economy Materials 5 October 2025 09:45 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 5

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 5, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies dropped compared to October 4.

The official rate for $1 is 586,466 rials, while one euro is valued at 679,139 rials. On October 4, the euro was priced at 679,139 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 5

Rial on October 4

1 US dollar

USD

586,466

578,138

1 British pound

GBP

790,149

779,345

1 Swiss franc

CHF

737,132

727,326

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,562

61,820

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,833

58,215

1 Danish krone

DKK

92,196

90,944

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,608

6,516

1 UAE Dirham

AED

159,691

157,424

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,918,468

1,890,420

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,742

204,623

100 Japanese yen

JPY

397,762

392,395

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,387

74,303

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,524,317

1,502,438

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

420,024

414,516

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

342,083

337,448

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,048

33,595

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,065

13,869

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,151

7,026

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

161,117

158,829

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,761

44,133

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

387,153

382,331

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

156,391

154,170

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,559,750

1,537,601

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

454,863

448,723

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

480,843

474,895

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,398

19,108

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

279

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

412,810

407,053

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

108,407

106,969

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

82,367

81,205

100 Thai baht

THB

1,810,307

1,789,141

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

139,319

137,375

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

416,929

410,990

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

827,173

815,427

1 euro

EUR

688,497

679,139

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,144

105,734

1 Georgian lari

GEL

215,703

212,282

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,349

34,842

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,754

8,612

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,088

170,300

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

344,796

340,070

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,012,822

998,000

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

63,231

62,044

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

167,379

165,302

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,167

3,168

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,835 rials and $1 costs 723,895 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 825,083 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,811 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,12 -1,15 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.32-1.35 million rials.

