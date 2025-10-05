Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 5, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies dropped compared to October 4.

The official rate for $1 is 586,466 rials, while one euro is valued at 679,139 rials. On October 4, the euro was priced at 679,139 rials.

Currency Rial on October 5 Rial on October 4 1 US dollar USD 586,466 578,138 1 British pound GBP 790,149 779,345 1 Swiss franc CHF 737,132 727,326 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,562 61,820 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,833 58,215 1 Danish krone DKK 92,196 90,944 1 Indian rupee INR 6,608 6,516 1 UAE Dirham AED 159,691 157,424 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,918,468 1,890,420 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,742 204,623 100 Japanese yen JPY 397,762 392,395 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,387 74,303 1 Omani rial OMR 1,524,317 1,502,438 1 Canadian dollar CAD 420,024 414,516 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 342,083 337,448 1 South African rand ZAR 34,048 33,595 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,065 13,869 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,151 7,026 1 Qatari riyal QAR 161,117 158,829 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,761 44,133 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 387,153 382,331 1 Saudi riyal SAR 156,391 154,170 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,559,750 1,537,601 1 Singapore dollar SGD 454,863 448,723 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 480,843 474,895 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,398 19,108 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 279 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 412,810 407,053 1 Libyan dinar LYD 108,407 106,969 1 Chinese yuan CNY 82,367 81,205 100 Thai baht THB 1,810,307 1,789,141 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 139,319 137,375 1,000 South Korean won KRW 416,929 410,990 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 827,173 815,427 1 euro EUR 688,497 679,139 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,144 105,734 1 Georgian lari GEL 215,703 212,282 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,349 34,842 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,754 8,612 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,088 170,300 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 344,796 340,070 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,012,822 998,000 1 Tajik somoni TJS 63,231 62,044 1 Turkmen manat TMT 167,379 165,302 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,167 3,168

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,835 rials and $1 costs 723,895 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 825,083 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,811 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,12 -1,15 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.32-1.35 million rials.

