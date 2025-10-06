TotalEnergies chooses plant to supply turbines for Kazakhstan’s largest wind project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 6. Kazakhstan marks a major step in its green energy development as TotalEnergies selects a joint Samruk-Kazyna and SANY RE plant in Shu district to supply 200 MW wind turbines for the country’s largest renewable energy project, the 1 GW Mirny wind farm, Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna.

A Letter of Award was signed between SANY RE Shu Industrial Park and TotalEnergies for the supply of the turbines. The Shu plant, launched by Samruk-Kazyna in partnership with SANY, has an annual production capacity of wind turbines of 2 GW and is expected to serve as a hub for high-tech wind energy manufacturing in the region.

Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna, attended the signing ceremony and described the milestone as a significant step in implementing the Mirny project.

"This is not just a production facility; it symbolizes Kazakhstan’s emergence as a leader in green energy in Central Asia. The plant will create new jobs, introduce advanced technologies, and strengthen the country’s industrial base," Zhakupov said.

The project is part of TotalEnergies’ ongoing efforts to expand renewable energy capacity in Kazakhstan, aiming to improve the safety and accessibility of energy supply while supporting the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Established in 1924, TotalEnergies has evolved into a multinational multi-energy corporation engaged in the production and marketing of energy resources. It is a global, multinational energy corporation that produces and markets diverse energy sources, including oil, biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity. The corporation functions as an integrated entity, encompassing the complete energy value chain, including exploration, production, refining, marketing, and the sale of energy products. TotalEnergies has established a strategy objective to move towards a more sustainable energy future, targeting carbon neutrality and emphasizing the advancement of renewable energy.