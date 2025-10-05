Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), has held steady at the end of this week, not budging an inch, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
September 22
|
1.7
|
September 29
|
1.7
|
September 23
|
1.7
|
September 30
|
1.7
|
September 24
|
1.7
|
October 1
|
1.7
|
September 25
|
1.7
|
October 2
|
1.7
|
September 26
|
1.7
|
October 3
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0016 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00292 manat and amounted to 1.995 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
September 22
|
1.9942
|
September 29
|
1.9937
|
September 23
|
2.0054
|
September 30
|
1.9940
|
September 24
|
2.0066
|
October 1
|
2.0000
|
September 25
|
1.9979
|
October 2
|
1.9952
|
September 26
|
1.9855
|
October 3
|
1.9921
|
Average rate per week
|
1.99792
|
Average rate per week
|
1.995
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went down by 0.0264 this week, and the weighted average dropped by 0.0226 manat and amounted to 2.05484 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
September 22
|
2.0372
|
September 29
|
2.0350
|
September 23
|
2.0300
|
September 30
|
2.0497
|
September 24
|
2.0352
|
October 1
|
2.0518
|
September 25
|
2.0341
|
October 2
|
2.0763
|
September 26
|
2.0247
|
October 3
|
2.0614
|
Average rate per week
|
2.03224
|
Average rate per week
|
2.05484
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat and amounted to 0.04088 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
September 22
|
0.0411
|
September 29
|
0.0409
|
September 23
|
0.0411
|
September 30
|
0.0409
|
September 24
|
0.0410
|
October 1
|
0.0409
|
September 25
|
0.0410
|
October 2
|
0.0409
|
September 26
|
0.0409
|
October 3
|
0.0408
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04102
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04088
