Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 5 October 2025 06:31 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), has held steady at the end of this week, not budging an inch, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

September 22

1.7

September 29

1.7

September 23

1.7

September 30

1.7

September 24

1.7

October 1

1.7

September 25

1.7

October 2

1.7

September 26

1.7

October 3

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0016 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00292 manat and amounted to 1.995 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

September 22

1.9942

September 29

1.9937

September 23

2.0054

September 30

1.9940

September 24

2.0066

October 1

2.0000

September 25

1.9979

October 2

1.9952

September 26

1.9855

October 3

1.9921

Average rate per week

1.99792

Average rate per week

1.995

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went down by 0.0264 this week, and the weighted average dropped by 0.0226 manat and amounted to 2.05484 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

September 22

2.0372

September 29

2.0350

September 23

2.0300

September 30

2.0497

September 24

2.0352

October 1

2.0518

September 25

2.0341

October 2

2.0763

September 26

2.0247

October 3

2.0614

Average rate per week

2.03224

Average rate per week

2.05484

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat and amounted to 0.04088 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

September 22

0.0411

September 29

0.0409

September 23

0.0411

September 30

0.0409

September 24

0.0410

October 1

0.0409

September 25

0.0410

October 2

0.0409

September 26

0.0409

October 3

0.0408

Average rate per week

0.04102

Average rate per week

0.04088

