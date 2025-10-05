Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The tides of the market have shifted, as the values of Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Urals (EX NOVO), and Dated Brent have all taken a plunge this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field fell by $2.27, or 3.16 percent, compared to last week, to $69.57 per barrel.
The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period hit $70.65 per barrel, while the lowest dipped to $69.21 per barrel.
This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $68.03 per barrel, which is $2.23, or 3.17 percent, less than a week before. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $69.11 per barrel, and the minimum price $66.95 per barrel.
URALS oil averaged $54.62 per barrel, down $3.03, or 5.25 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $56.04 per barrel, and the lowest $53.32 per barrel.
Dated Brent crude oil averaged $67.34 per barrel for the week, down $2.14, or 3.08 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $68.85 per barrel, and the lowest $66.01 per barrel.
|
Oil type/date
|
29.09.2025
|
30.09.2025
|
1.10.2025
|
2.10.2025
|
3.10.2025
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$70,65
|
$69,86
|
$69,61
|
$68,51
|
$69,21
|
$69,57
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$69,11
|
$68,32
|
$68,07
|
$66,95
|
$67,69
|
$68,03
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$56,04
|
$55,14
|
$54,75
|
$53,32
|
$53,84
|
$54,62
|
Dated Brent
|
$68,85
|
$67,94
|
$67,43
|
$66,01
|
$66,49
|
$67,34
