Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4.​ The tides of the market have shifted, as the values of Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Urals (EX NOVO), and Dated Brent have all taken a plunge this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field fell by $2.27, or 3.16 percent, compared to last week, to $69.57 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period hit $70.65 per barrel, while the lowest dipped to $69.21 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $68.03 per barrel, which is $2.23, or 3.17 percent, less than a week before. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $69.11 per barrel, and the minimum price $66.95 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $54.62 per barrel, down $3.03, or 5.25 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $56.04 per barrel, and the lowest $53.32 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $67.34 per barrel for the week, down $2.14, or 3.08 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $68.85 per barrel, and the lowest $66.01 per barrel.

Oil type/date 29.09.2025 30.09.2025 1.10.2025 2.10.2025 3.10.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $70,65 $69,86 $69,61 $68,51 $69,21 $69,57 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $69,11 $68,32 $68,07 $66,95 $67,69 $68,03 Urals (EX NOVO) $56,04 $55,14 $54,75 $53,32 $53,84 $54,62 Dated Brent $68,85 $67,94 $67,43 $66,01 $66,49 $67,34

