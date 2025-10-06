French MP calls for immediate review of Macron's impeachment motion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ The La France Insoumise (“France in Revolt”) movement’s motion to impeach President Emmanuel Macron should be reviewed without delay, French MP Jean-Luc Mélenchon said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

The communication transpires in the context of an ongoing political turmoil in France, which has recently experienced the departure of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

To note, French Premier Sébastien Lecornu tendered his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron today.

