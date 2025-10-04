Data analytics helps identify risks in Central Asia’s rail transit - Transtelecom

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 4.​ In Central Asia’s transport and logistics sector, artificial intelligence (AI) tools are increasingly being used to combat “grey” transit operations, Akimzhan Zhankebayev, a business analyst in the Data Analytics department of Transtelecom JSC, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge 2025 forum, Zhankebayev noted that joint projects with Kazakhstan Railways demonstrate how data analytics can be an effective instrument in addressing opaque transit practices.

“Using data provided by Kazakhstan Railways, we identify risks where railcars might be involved in non-transparent schemes. This helps minimize losses and enhances process transparency,” he said.

Special attention is being given to train operators’ access to internal documentation. As part of a pilot project, an AI assistant is being developed to analyze dozens of technical documents and provide rapid guidance.

“If an operator faces an unusual situation, such as brake failure, the system quickly finds the relevant instructions and ensures action according to regulations. It doesn’t replace specialists but accelerates access to critical information,” Zhankebayev explained.

He noted that the project is still in the testing phase, with Kazakhstan Railways employees participating, and early feedback indicates faster data retrieval and improved operational convenience.