Azerbaijani gymnast wins World Cup stage in tumbling (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6.​ Tofig Aliyev, a standout member of the Azerbaijani national tumbling team, has hit the nail on the head by clinching victory at the latest leg of the World Cup, which took place in Antibes, France, from October 3 through 5, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

Aliyev racked up a whopping 29,200 points to snag the gold medal. His teammate Adil Hajizade landed in third place with a solid score of 26,800 points.

Aliyev’s steady hand on the wheel throughout the season, topped off by his triumph in the French stage, landed him the overall World Cup title in tumbling.

