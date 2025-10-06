Iran's South Pars gas company scales up ethane output

In the first half of the current Iranian year (March 21 – September 22, 2025), South Pars Gas Company produced over 2.15 million tons of ethane. This marks a 7.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, 285,000 tons of sulfur were produced during this time.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register