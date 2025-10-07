Halal business forum kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Halal Business Forum is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event will be addressed by the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, Goshgar Tahmazli, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) Orkhan Mammadov, and other officials and company representatives.

The forum will discuss topics such as: “Creating a competitive environment for Islamic finance in emerging markets”; “Experiences from different regions and lessons learned”; “Halal business management”; “Harmony of success or success of harmony.”

Will be updated