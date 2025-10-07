Kyrgyzstan signals new halal industry partnership with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ Kyrgyzstan is ready to develop a joint halal industry with Azerbaijan, said Almaz Kairbekov, Director of the State Institution “Center for Halal Industry Development” under the Ministry of Economy and Trade of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Halal Business Forum in Baku, Kairbekov emphasized the importance of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan in the field of the halal industry, noting that Azerbaijan’s participation in international standards and forums has given a strong boost to the sector’s development across the region.

Kairbekov highlighted that the two countries are collaborating within the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), which has helped engage other nations, including Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, in promoting halal products on global markets.

“Azerbaijan is making significant progress in developing the halal industry, and we hope to expand our cooperation and jointly strengthen professional expertise,” the director said.

He also pointed out Azerbaijan’s active involvement in international exhibitions and forums, including the current one where Kyrgyzstan is represented alongside Azerbaijan.

Kairbekov underlined that the halal industry encompasses not only food production but also tourism, cosmetics, banking services, and broader economic integration.

“We are ready to work together with Azerbaijan in this challenging but noble mission for the benefit of humanity,” he said, expressing gratitude for Azerbaijan’s achievements and support.

The halal industry includes food, medicine, cosmetics, fashion, and tourism companies that make and sell Islamically compatible goods and services. According to Islamic law, "halal" means "lawful" or "permissible" and is verified by systems that analyze the full supply chain, from raw materials to manufacture and logistics. This industry is growing because of the growing global Muslim population and consumer demand for ethically made, religiously conforming goods.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel