Kazakh FM pushes for swift initiation of Turkic Investment Fund

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ The prompt launch of the Turkic Investment Fund could become a key element in strengthening economic cooperation across the Turkic world, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yerbek Kosherbayev, said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kosherbayev underscored the organization's blossoming influence in pushing the envelope on shared interests, collaborative efforts, and synchronized stances on the world stage.

"Today, the Organization of Turkic States serves as a vital platform for promoting common goals, joint initiatives, and unified approaches in the international arena," he stated.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on the further development of cooperation within the Organization and discussed array of hot-button international and regional issues.

Kosherbayev also invited the brotherly nations to leverage the potential of Central Asia’s first supercomputer, located in Astana, along with the newly established International Center for Artificial Intelligence “Alem.AI,” as a launchpad for new ideas and innovation.

At the conclusion of the event, the ministers adopted several documents aimed at expanding the activities of Turkic organizations and approved draft resolutions for the upcoming 12th OTS Summit.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

