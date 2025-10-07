Simplifying banking for small and medium enterprises

Managing your business has never been easier! Yelo Bank is introducing business tariff packages designed to simplify the daily operations of small and medium-sized enterprises and help them manage banking expenses more efficiently.



The Bank offers four distinct tariff options, each adapted to the size and specific needs of different businesses. With these packages, entrepreneurs can access banking services on pre-planned and advantageous terms. Depending on the selected package, customers can benefit from a wide range of services — including transfers, cash withdrawals, payroll projects, POS terminals, and cash desk operations — without paying additional commissions, within annual limits.



These tariffs provide entrepreneurs with both financial convenience and significant time savings, allowing them to focus on growing their business rather than managing banking processes.



Choose the tariff package that best fits your business to optimize your budget, gain flexibility, and enjoy the benefits with Yelo Bank! More info: https://bit.ly/3Itj4Wd.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!