Azerbaijan tallies transportation for athletes and delegation members at 3rd CIS Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. As many as 16,400 athletes and delegation members have been comfortably and safely transported by buses to the venues of the 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan, a source in the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

According to the source, 93 buses have been allocated to transport participants between competitions and other venues in the cities where the events are held, and so far, 3,850 intra-city transportation flights have been carried out with these buses.

The source noted that shuttles are used to transport guests arriving in Azerbaijan from both Heydar Aliyev International Airport and Ganja International Airport to the host cities, and 40 buses were contracted for airport transportation.

A cumulative total of 159 flight operations were executed between September 24 and October 6, facilitating the transit of over 2,000 athletes and delegation personnel from various airports to designated host cities.



In excess of 550 competitors and contingent representatives who concluded their respective events were efficiently conveyed back to the aviation hubs.



In alignment with the 3rd CIS Games, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency is operating at an elevated capacity to optimize its functional outputs.

The agency's employees, together with the Organizing Committee of the Games, have been fully deployed to the cities where the events are being held.

The 2025 CIS Games represent the third iteration of this multi-sport event, slated for execution in the September–October timeframe of 2025 across eight urban locales within Azerbaijan's geographical confines.

