Azerbaijan charts path for stronger military synergy among Turkic nations

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ The 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) considered it appropriate to continue security consultations between the OTS countries and boost cooperation in the military and defense industry, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a press statement held within the summit, Trend reports.

"It's no coincidence that President Ilham Aliyev, taking into account the extensive cooperation between our countries in the field of military defense and security, proposed holding joint military exercises of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026," the minister explained.

He noted that economic cooperation has been identified as one of the main priorities of the OTS.

According to him, cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, space technologies, and digital transformation has been supported, and cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism is also among the other priority areas.

"The 2026 Shaki Crafts Festival was appreciated as an initiative promoting cultural integration. Joint activities in the diaspora, education, youth, media, and cultural spheres were supported in order to strengthen ties between peoples. The Shusha Global Media Forum and other initiatives were highly appreciated.

In addition, it was recommended to hold events on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Baku Turkology Congress of 1926 and the adoption of the Latin alphabet during the congress. Among the documents adopted at the summit were a number of practical decisions that strengthen the institutional foundations of the Turkic world, improve cooperation mechanisms, and regulate budget directions.

Among them, the decisions on the establishment of the OTS-class format, the development and strengthening of the International Turkic Culture Organization, and Turkmenistan's observer status in the Turkic Academy and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation can be particularly noted," the minister emphasized.

