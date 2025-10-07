Romania seeks EU approval to operate coal units until 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Ministry of Energy reaffirmed its commitment to a sustainable and balanced energy transition that ensures the stability of the national energy system and protects Romania’s energy security, Trend reports.

“Romania has previously committed to the most ambitious decarbonization target, but we cannot risk leaving people without electricity. Therefore, the postponement of coal plant closures is necessary — we cannot shut down any unit until new baseload electricity generation capacities are 100% operational and ready to replace them,” said Minister of Energy Bogdan Ivan.

As of January 1, 2021, Romania had 4,920 MW installed in coal-fired power plants. By December 31, 2021, 1,695 MW were permanently decommissioned, and in 2023, an additional 330 MW were retired (half of the T115 target, which required the closure of 660 MW).

Under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), in 2021, Romania committed to permanently decommissioning 1,425 MW by January 1, 2026, plus the remaining 330 MW from T115 — totaling 1,755 MW. These include: Complexul Energetic Oltenia – 1,305 MW; Electrocentrale Craiova – 300 MW; CET Govora – 100 MW; and UAT Iași – 50 MW.

In September 2025, based on an adequacy study conducted by an independent consultant at the request of Transelectrica SA and with input from Complexul Energetic Oltenia, the Ministry of Energy submitted to the European Commission — within the renegotiation framework with SG Recover of the PNRR — a proposal to maintain three energy units in commercial operation and to keep two others in technical reserve to ensure grid stability during peak consumption periods or unforeseen situations.

In parallel, the updated restructuring plan was sent to the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Competition and proposes extending the closure deadlines for coal-fired units until the end of 2029. According to the submitted proposals, five mining operations under Complexul Energetic Oltenia will continue functioning to meet the fuel needs of lignite-based power generation capacities (including Electrocentrale Craiova).

As a result, the company’s restructuring plan has been revised, updating milestone 119 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to allow for a gradual adaptation. The solutions proposed by Complexul Energetic Oltenia focus on ensuring economic viability, continuing investments in new generation capacities (combined-cycle gas turbine and photovoltaic plants), and modernizing energy infrastructure — thereby maintaining Romania’s competitiveness amid Europe’s ongoing energy transition.