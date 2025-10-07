Azerbaijan delivers statement at 222nd session of UNESCO Executive Board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. At the plenary session of the 222nd session of the UNESCO Executive Board, held at the organization's headquarters, Elman Abdullayev, Permanent Delegate of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, delivered a statement from our country, Trend reports.

The statement provided information on Azerbaijan's active participation during its four-year membership on the Executive Board. It was noted that the country intends to continue its active participation in UNESCO's work.

Abdullayev emphasized the importance of international solidarity and multilateral cooperation in connection with the 80th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Charter and the UNESCO Constitution. In this context, he noted Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen peace, security, and cooperation in the region, as well as the steps taken to advance the peace process with Armenia. Particular attention was paid to the historic meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia, which took place on August 8, 2025, in Washington.

Speaking about cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO, the Permanent Delegate emphasized the importance of projects implemented in the areas of quality education, science and artificial intelligence initiatives, strengthening the role of women and youth in science, and promoting intercultural dialogue.

The statement reaffirmed that Azerbaijan, while remaining committed to UNESCO's values, will continue its efforts to strengthen international peace.