Azerbaijan reports hike in transport business lending portfolio

As of September 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks’ business lending in the transport sector totaled 1.62 billion manat ($955.8 million), up 1.2 percent from the previous month and 17.9 percent from last year. Business loans stood at 1.6 billion manat ($944 million) on August 1, 2025, and 1.37 billion manat ($810.7 million) a year earlier.

