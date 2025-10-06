Transit of passenger cars via Iran’s Lengeh Port sees notable activity in 6M2025

Approximately 110,000 passenger cars were transited through Iran’s Lenge Port during the first half of the year, mainly heading to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Central Asia. Overall cargo handling at western Hormuzgan ports reached about 6.7 million tons, marking an 8% increase from last year.

