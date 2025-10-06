Kazakhstan’s consolidated budget set to move into deficit, ING Group says
Kazakhstan’s budget is set to swing into deficit in 2025, with ING Group warning that a high breakeven oil price and widening current account shortfall are fueling pressure on the tenge and underscoring the need for fiscal consolidation
