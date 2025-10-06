Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records growth in local VAT payers

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

As of October 1, 2025, the number of active taxpayers in Nakhchivan reached 21,969, up by 6.9% from 20,552 a year earlier. Active VAT payers rose by 12.8%, from 546 to 616. The number of active business entities increased by 5.4%, totaling 6,162 compared to 5,848 last year.

