Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)

Society Materials 6 October 2025 20:38 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. During open court hearings in criminal cases against Armenian citizens Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, and David Babayan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity and war crimes, the сourt once again confirmed that the order to fire ballistic missiles at Ganja was given by the Armenian leadership.

Trend reports that at the court hearing held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by judges Zeynal Aghayev, Jamal Ramazanov, and Anar Rzayev (with Gunel Samedova as the alternate judge), each of the defendants was provided with an interpreter in their native language, as well as lawyers to defend them.

Will be updated

Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s legal process grinds on in Armenian war crimes cases (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more