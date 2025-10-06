BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. During open court hearings in criminal cases against Armenian citizens Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, and David Babayan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity and war crimes, the сourt once again confirmed that the order to fire ballistic missiles at Ganja was given by the Armenian leadership.

Trend reports that at the court hearing held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by judges Zeynal Aghayev, Jamal Ramazanov, and Anar Rzayev (with Gunel Samedova as the alternate judge), each of the defendants was provided with an interpreter in their native language, as well as lawyers to defend them.

Will be updated