Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss prospects of multivectoral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Gabala, Trend reports.

"Pleased to have met my colleague and dear brother, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala, Azerbaijan.

Our fraternal alliance and strategic partnership continues to strengthen across all spheres.

Discussed the current stage and prospects of our multivectoral as well as comprehensive cooperation.

Rooted in common heritage, our cooperation within the OTS is pivotal in terms of deepening our partnership and building a prosperous future together," Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his page on X.