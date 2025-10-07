Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Kazakhstani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov once again congratulated Yermek Kosherbayev on his appointment as Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister and wished him success in his tenure.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, emphasizing the exceptional role of high-level contacts between the two countries in developing cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region.

Prospects for cooperation in political, economic, trade, transport, communications, humanitarian, and other areas were discussed.

The importance of further strengthening cooperation within a number of regional and international organizations of which Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are members, particularly the Joint Territorial Community and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), was noted.

It was emphasized that the historic agreements reached during the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington are of vital importance for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.