President Ilham Aliyev attends online ceremony to lay foundation stone for mosque to be built by Turkmenistan in Fuzuli (PHOTO)

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. On October 7, in Gabala, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and other heads of state and government participating in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) attended a ceremony to lay, in an online format, the foundation stone for a mosque to be built by Turkmenistan in Fuzuli, Trend reports.

The mosque complex to be constructed in Fuzuli by Turkmenistan will cover an area of over one hectare. The building will feature two 40-meter-high minarets and a main dome reaching 30 meters in height. The mosque will accommodate up to 500 worshippers at a time.

Member and observer states of the OTS are also contributing to the restoration efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur initiated by the Azerbaijani state. These contributions include the construction of this mosque in Fuzuli by Turkmenistan, the Mirzo Ulugbek School built by Uzbekistan in Fuzuli, the Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center constructed by Kazakhstan in Fuzuli, the Manas School built by Kyrgyzstan in Aghdam, the school building under construction in Jabrayil by Hungary, as well as the participation of Turkish companies in the construction of numerous tunnels, bridges, and roads.