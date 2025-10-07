Azerbaijan reviews possibility of tariff policy revision for instant payment system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Change in the tariff policy for the instant payment system in Azerbaijan currently isn't relevant, but the policy may be reviewed by the end of this year, Director of the Payment Systems and Settlements Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Kamala Gurbanova said, Trend reports.

"The main goal of the CBA in the field of payment systems is the development and expansion of instant payments in the country. For this reason, we are interested in expanding account-based payment solutions rather than card payments in the country. For this reason, the tariff policy may be reviewed by the end of this year," the official explained.