Uzbekistan’s Navoiyazot explores energy ties with China’s Beijing Jinshengyuan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 7. Representatives of the Chinese company Beijing Jinshengyuan New Energy Technology visited JSC Navoiyazot to discuss bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The foreign specialists reviewed joint plans for a project focused on the recovery and processing of used mercury catalysts and familiarized themselves with the ongoing work in this area at the enterprise.

Company officials emphasized their readiness to provide practical support to Chinese specialists at all stages of the project — from construction to commissioning — as well as actively share information and expertise.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with China reached $9.7 billion from January through August 2025, solidifying China’s position as the country’s largest trading partner. Throughout the designated reporting timeframe, Uzbekistan's outbound trade to China reached a substantial $1.2 billion, juxtaposed against inbound trade from China, which aggregated to $8.4 billion.