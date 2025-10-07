Kazakhstan moves to integrate digital tenge into public budgets

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 7. Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has instructed the government to expand the use of the digital tenge across national and local budgets, as well as in the financial operations of state holdings, Trend reports.

Speaking at a government meeting, Bektenov highlighted the success of several digital initiatives already implemented in Kazakhstan, noting that cashless payments play a crucial role in reducing the shadow economy.

Pilot projects involving the digital tenge are currently being carried out in various regions. These include its use in road and railway construction, subsidies for the purchase of livestock and agricultural machinery, and value-added tax (VAT) refunds.

“To scale up the project, the Ministry of Finance, together with the National Bank, must ensure the use of the digital tenge within the framework of republican and local budgets, as well as in the budgets of state holdings,” Bektenov said. “Report on the results by February 1 next year.”

He also emphasized the need to integrate information systems and strengthen oversight to enable automated monitoring of the targeted use of loans and subsidies.