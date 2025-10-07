Halal Business Forum in Azerbaijan's Baku seals deal on landmark cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ Two memoranda of understanding have been signed at the Halal Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

One of the documents was signed between the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and Türkiye's Bilisim Vadisi company.

The document provides for awareness-raising events and the implementation of joint initiatives in areas such as the green economy, green technologies, and green entrepreneurship, as well as cooperation in environmental protection.

Meanwhile, it was signed by KOBIA Chairman of the Board, Orkhan Mammadov, and Bilisim Vadisi's General Manager, Erkam Tuzgen.

The "Joint Declaration on the Baku Climate Coalition on the Green Transition of SMEs" was initiated by KSBA at COP29.

The declaration, aimed at creating a global movement of green SMEs, includes several measures to facilitate the green transition of SMEs in participating countries and overcome the challenges encountered in this area.

To date, more than 20 international organizations and national bodies of foreign countries have joined this declaration.

Another memorandum was signed between Malaysia Halal Development Corporation Berhad and KOBIA.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Berhad CEO Khairol Arifain Bin Sahari and Orkhan Mammadov.

The document provides for cooperation in business, investment, and exports, as well as the halal industry, including the exchange of knowledge and experience, joint training programs, and other areas utilizing the capabilities of both organizations.

