Kyrgyzstan praises President Ilham Aliyev's role in advancing peace in S. Caucasus

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. Kyrgyzstan highly values the contribution of President Ilham Aliyev to advancing the peace process in the South Caucasus, said Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov as he addressed the 12th Summit of the Council of OTS Heads of State, Trend reports.

“Kyrgyzstan welcomes the signing of the declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington. This step is a manifestation of political will and an important contribution to strengthening regional security. I would like to particularly note the role of President Ilham Aliyev in promoting the peace process,” he said.