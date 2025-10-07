Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Kyrgyzstan praises President Ilham Aliyev's role in advancing peace in S. Caucasus

Politics Materials 7 October 2025 13:41 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of Kyrgyz President

Maryana Ahmadova
GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. Kyrgyzstan highly values the contribution of President Ilham Aliyev to advancing the peace process in the South Caucasus, said Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov as he addressed the 12th Summit of the Council of OTS Heads of State, Trend reports.

“Kyrgyzstan welcomes the signing of the declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington. This step is a manifestation of political will and an important contribution to strengthening regional security. I would like to particularly note the role of President Ilham Aliyev in promoting the peace process,” he said.

