President of Kazakhstan puts forth idea of setting up cybersecurity council within OTS

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed the creation of a Cybersecurity Council within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS in Gabala, Tokayev stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among Turkic countries in the field of security, noting that contemporary challenges require a systematic and collective approach.

“I propose establishing a Cybersecurity Council within the Organization,” the president said.

He made it clear that this initiative will bolster the region’s defenses against cyber threats and shore up the protection of critical infrastructure. Tokayev also praised the contribution of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to promoting stability, security, and peace across the Turkic states.

“I express my gratitude to Azerbaijan and all Turkic countries for supporting the process of transforming CICA into a full-fledged international organization. Turkic states share a common goal, strengthening security and countering terrorism, and in this direction, we have built effective cooperation,” he added.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is an intergovernmental forum aimed at fostering collaboration to promote peace, security, and stability in Asia. This forum acknowledges the intrinsic connection between peace, security, and stability in Asia and globally. The central concept of the forum emphasizes the primacy of the indivisibility of security, collaborative initiatives, and mutually advantageous interactions between small and major states.

