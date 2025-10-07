Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan stands ready to actively co-op with OTS countries in strategic areas

Turkmenistan Materials 7 October 2025 15:55 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan stands ready to actively co-op with OTS countries in strategic areas

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, announced his country’s readiness for active cooperation with the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS in Gabala, Berdimuhamedow emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening both multilateral and bilateral ties within the organization.

“Turkmenistan places great importance on developing multilateral and bilateral cooperation with the countries of the Organization of Turkic States. We continuously make efforts to strengthen mutually beneficial relations, enriching them with new content and meaning,” he stated.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more