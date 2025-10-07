Siemens Energy discovers new co-op potential in Azerbaijan's green initiatives

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan's green initiatives are opening up new opportunities for cooperation for Siemens Energy, which the company is ready to take advantage of, Maxim Zubov, Vice President Subregion Türkiye, Central Asia, and Western Europe, Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025 on the topic "Innovation and Technology Meets Finance" in Baku.

The vice president articulated that Siemens has consistently maintained a foothold in the oil and gas domain of Azerbaijan.

"The company operates gas turbines at local power plants. This is part of our presence here. We also supply electrical equipment and other Siemens power technology. A significant portion of our activities is focused on service, as maintaining infrastructure and installed systems is the foundation for a long-term presence in the country and maintaining customer relationships," Zubov explained.

He pointed out that Siemens Energy is actively contributing to the global energy transition and is a leader in this field.

"We respect Azerbaijan's current energy structure and are well aware that the country has always been and remains a leading oil and gas powerhouse. Our future cooperation focuses on decarbonizing the oil and gas sector, which continues to play a key role in the economy.

We also see potential for collaboration in developing green corridors, electrifying shipyards, and maritime transport. All of this is fully consistent with our company's strategy and strengthens its position in the global energy transition," he emphasized.

Siemens initiated its foray into Azerbaijan in the 1880s by engineering the inaugural power generation facility in Galakand in 1883, thereby establishing the cornerstone of the Azerbaijani energy infrastructure and commencing their operational footprint. While Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG was established in 2020, the Siemens brand has maintained a robust presence in Azerbaijan for more than 140 years.

