Uzbek President proposes 2030 dev't strategy for OTS

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has initiated the development of a long-term strategy for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) aimed at guiding its growth and cooperation through 2030, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS in Gabala, Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of formalizing strategic partnership among Turkic countries.

“We propose to adopt as soon as possible, based on mutual consent, the Agreement on Strategic Partnership, Eternal Friendship, and Brotherhood among Turkic States.

Undoubtedly, this important document will become a foundational political act, laying a strong basis for closer ties among our fraternal peoples and taking practical cooperation to a qualitatively new level,” he said.

The president additionally advocated for the formulation of a comprehensive development strategy and a tactical implementation roadmap for the OTS to enhance and expedite multilateral collaboration.

“We consider it appropriate to include specific areas and practical measures in this document, with particular attention to developing trade and economic ties and deepening industrial cooperation among our countries,” Mirziyoyev noted.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

