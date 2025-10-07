Azerbaijan set to become hotspot for sukuk issuance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan could become an attractive market for sukuk issuance, said Samir Taghiyev, an expert in the Direct Finance Department of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of Private Sector (ICD) in Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the Halal Business Forum.

According to him, the issuance of sukuk in Azerbaijan could become an alternative to traditional bonds for state and private companies, as well as banks.

“We see major trends in this market: almost all major players — state-owned companies, private companies, private banks — also issue bonds. The availability of sukuk as an alternative financing instrument will allow them to attract global investors who are interested in purchasing such securities,” he noted.