Hungarian PM thanks President Ilham Aliyev for opening energy doors

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for providing Hungarian companies with the opportunity to participate in the country’s largest oil and gas projects, Trend reports.

Speaking today at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, he stressed that today in Europe, there is a situation where sources and supply routes that are considered excluded for political reasons are being used to provide Europe with energy.

"As a result, European competitiveness is in decline, and European companies pay three to four times more for energy than their Chinese or American competitors. Hungary is taking serious steps towards diversification, and these steps would not be successful without our extremely valuable cooperation with you. We thank President Ilham Aliyev for giving Hungarian energy companies the opportunity to participate in the largest natural gas and oil fields in Azerbaijan and Europe. Thanks to this, we Hungarians have reached a new level in the global energy market. This is of great importance to Hungary. In addition to my gratitude, I assure President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan of Hungary's friendship with your country and our strategic commitment," he said.