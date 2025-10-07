OTS Council meeting in Azerbaijan seals deal on crucial agreements

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. A number of important documents were approved within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala today, Trend reports.

The documents adopted at the meeting serve to strengthen the institutional foundations of the OTS and expand cooperation between member and observer states.

The following decisions were adopted at the meeting:

1. Decision on amending Articles 1 and 4 of the Rules of Procedure of the Turkic Academy;

2. Decision on granting Turkmenistan observer status at the Turkic Academy;

3. Decision on granting Turkmenistan observer status at the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation;

4. Approval of the budget of the OTS Secretariat for 2026 (through the protocol of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers);

5. Approval of the financial report of the OTS Secretariat for 2024 (through the protocol of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers);

6. Approval of the budget of the Turkic Academy for 2026 (through the protocol of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers);

7. Approval of the budget of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation for 2026 (through the protocol of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers).

