Turkmen exchange rolls out digital platform to put trading at users' fingertips

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 7. The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) has launched a new digital platform called “Personal Account”, Trend reports via SCRMET.

The initiative is part of the implementation of the Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2019–2025 and the State Program for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2021–2025.

The platform will allow users to register online, manage personal profiles, update contact details, configure notification and security preferences, and monitor contracts, settlements, and financial transactions in real time.

To support users in transitioning to the new system, the exchange will conduct a training seminar, during which specialists will provide a comprehensive overview of the platform’s functionalities and address participants’ questions.

Established in 1994, SCRMET serves as the central institution responsible for regulating Turkmenistan’s export-import operations and commercial activities. The country remains a key hub for petrochemical trade, facilitating competitive access to international markets and offering a transparent, efficient structure for global buyers seeking fuels, polymers, and chemical feedstocks.