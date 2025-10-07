Azerbaijan sees great prospects for joint projects with Germany in renewables, deputy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan sees great prospects for implementing joint projects with Germany in the field of renewable energy sources, Azerbaijan Deputy Minister of Economy, Samad Bashirli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Export Financing 2025 on the topic “Innovation and Technology Meets Finance.”

"Energy remains the cornerstone of our partnership. Azerbaijan is a reliable supplier of crude oil and petrochemical products to Germany.

As the global energy system transforms, we are expanding our cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency. Germany's leadership in wind and solar energy, its engineering potential, and developed financial instruments are particularly relevant in the context of the development of wind and solar projects both on land and at sea. The Caspian region has high potential in the field of wind energy, and we see great prospects for joint implementation of projects, establishment of production chains, and development of services," he noted.

Bashirli noted that, in accordance with the Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026, Azerbaijan has committed to reducing emissions by 40 percent by 2050 compared to 1990 levels.