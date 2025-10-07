Turkic world stands as one of Hungary's key allies in ensuring secure energy supply - Péter Szijjártó

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Turkic world is one of Hungary's main allies in ensuring secure energy supplies, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, He attends a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

“To ensure a secure energy supply in Hungary and reduce recession, we are constantly attracting new energy sources. The Turkic world is one of our main allies in this strategic mission,” he noted.

Szijjártó recalled that Hungarian energy companies have bought shares in major oil and gas field development projects in Azerbaijan.

"We are importing 600,000 tons of oil from Kazakhstan this year, and Uzbekistan will use Hungarian technology to build a nuclear power plant.

We will continue to work to make Hungarian-Turkic energy cooperation even more successful," he added.

Today, Gabala is hosting a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic-speaking States.

The meeting is being held as part of the 12th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS, which will also take place in Gabala.