Uzbekistan introduces special tax regime for foreign citizens

Starting January 2026, Uzbekistan will introduce a special tax regime for foreign citizens, exempting them from personal income tax on income earned abroad. The new rules, signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, also establish clear criteria for tax residency and require a one-time fee and an authorized bank or crypto account.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register