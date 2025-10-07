Uzbekistan introduces special tax regime for foreign citizens
Starting January 2026, Uzbekistan will introduce a special tax regime for foreign citizens, exempting them from personal income tax on income earned abroad. The new rules, signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, also establish clear criteria for tax residency and require a one-time fee and an authorized bank or crypto account.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy