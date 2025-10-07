President Ilham Aliyev outlines factors that make Organization of Turkic States an important actor on global stage

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

GABALA, Azerbaijan, October 7. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in his speech at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), outlined the factors that make the organization an important actor on the global stage, Trend reports.

The head of state said: “Internal political and economic stability, a strategic geographical location, positive demographics with a young population, vast potential in transport and logistics, rich natural resources, and growing capabilities in the military and defense technology sectors position the OTS as a significant actor on the global stage.”