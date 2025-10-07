Azerbaijani representative congratulates newly elected UNESCO director-general candidate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.​ Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Ambassador Elman Abdullayev, has congratulated the newly elected candidate for the position of UNESCO Director-General, Trend reports.

On October 6, 2025, during the 222nd session of the UNESCO Executive Board, Egyptian candidate Khaled Ahmed El-Enany secured an absolute majority of votes and was nominated by the Board for the position of the next Director-General of UNESCO. Following the vote, Ambassador Abdullayev congratulated El-Enany on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan for earning the confidence of member states.

In his speech, Abdullayev wished El-Enany success in his upcoming role and expressed hope that the decision of the Executive Board would mark the beginning of a new chapter in UNESCO’s history. He emphasized that the organization currently faces numerous challenges but also holds opportunities to restore trust and strengthen multilateral solidarity.

The ambassador reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to fully support the new Director-General’s efforts aimed at further developing UNESCO, enhancing its role as a platform for dialogue and peace, increasing transparency and efficiency, and ensuring financial and institutional sustainability.

He also expressed optimism that the new leadership’s vision would expand UNESCO’s practical impact in protecting cultural heritage, strengthening education, promoting science and innovation, and defending freedom of expression. Concluding his remarks, Abdullayev voiced confidence that joint action in the spirit of partnership and shared responsibility would help transform UNESCO into an organization that meets the aspirations of all peoples.

The oration garnered enthusiastic approbation from the assembled participants.

The nomination of Khaled Ahmed El-Enany is expected to be confirmed during the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 13, 2025.

